Buy or Sell: Can the Dolphins or Browns Win Division Crowns? by SportsGrid 6 Minutes Ago

While we watch the overreactions pour in from Week 1 of the NFL, the odds continue to shape and shift across all futures markets after some impressive and disappointing performances.

Two teams of note – the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns – have seen their divisional odds severely shorten after impressive Week 1 performances. Ahead of the Week 2 action, we discuss what your next move should be on each team at its new price.

Miami Dolphins (+300) –> (+140)

We are all-in on the Dolphins’ chances to take home the AFC East this season. Based on Week 1, it’s easy to say that all three other teams within the division lost. While the Patriots looked good against the Eagles, their defeat put them in the back seat of the standings. Josh Allen had perhaps the worst game of his career since his rookie season, and the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers for the season. That leaves Miami, who went into Los Angeles and torched the Chargers for 36 points behind monster performances from Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. If this is what’s expected from this offense, we’re not sure how you could stay away from the Dolphins to take home the AFC East this season.

Cleveland Browns (+375) –> (+220)

While everyone is busy clowning the Cincinnati Bengals for their woeful Week 1 showing, more credit must be given to the Cleveland Browns. Their defense looks like it’s taken a serious step forward from a season ago, and the offense did just enough to keep them in front throughout the game. A divisional win against the preseason favorites is always a great start, but the AFC North remains one of the most competitive divisions in football. It would be unwise to count out the Mike Tomlin-led Steelers, while the Bengals and Ravens still have the most talent by a fair margin in the division. We’ll pass this time, but this is a number to watch throughout September.

