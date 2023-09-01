Carolina's Quiet Roar: Why the Panthers are a Sneaky NFC South Dark Horse by SportsGrid 38 Minutes Ago

The race for the NFC South title is all set to be a knockdown, drag-out affair this NFL season. Looking at the field, the New Orleans Saints undoubtedly sit as the popular pick, but here’s a curveball: place your bets on the Carolina Panthers.

At +450, the Panthers stand as notable underdogs to win the division, but they have some upside. With all due respect to the Saints, who are marked at a modest +115, lean toward the unexpected. And before the chorus of doubters grows too loud, let’s lay out the case for Carolina.

A rookie helming the offense might not scream “division winners” to most. But remember, we’re not talking about just any rookie. This is the best quarterback to emerge from the draft, Bryce Young.

With the consistent emphasis the Panthers have put into bolstering their offensive line over the past couple of years, this QB is set to enjoy protection that will allow him to truly shine. When the Panthers’ personnel took charge two years back, they inherited what was arguably among the league’s weakest offensive lines. Flash forward to today, and it’s a vastly improved unit, ready to do battle in the trenches.

Another significant addition comes in the form of Miles Sanders at running back. His presence is set to provide an added layer of stability and dynamism to the Panthers’ offensive endeavors.

Now, turning our eyes to the other side of the ball: the defense. Young, aggressive, and notably effective, especially in the secondary. They might not be making headlines just yet, but they have all the makings of a unit that could well surprise a few by season’s end.

Of course, securing the division won’t require a flawless record. A respectable 9-8 should do the trick.

