Cincinnati Bengals: Resilience Amidst Early Struggles by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The storied narrative of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ journey to NFL prominence is one that, in recent years, has been punctuated with remarkable resilience. Having reached the AFC championship two consecutive years and flaunting a Super Bowl appearance in 2021, their prowess on the gridiron has been nothing short of exceptional.

In a testament to their dominance, the Bengals have clinched the AFC North title for the past two NFL seasons. Their unmatched consistency and on-field command have made them a team to watch. But the beginning of this season presents a contrasting narrative. Here they are, starting the season 0-2, with both losses coming from divisional matchups: a Week 1 showdown on the road in Cleveland and a Week 2 bout at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

While the odds seem slightly tilted against them with current projections, the Bengals are still slightly favored to make it to the playoffs at odds of -110. The burning question on every football enthusiast’s mind: Will the Bengals miss the playoffs this year?

This team is brimming with talent, and it’s unlike them to play the way they have started. But there’s also concern regarding Joe Burrow’s calf injury. It was evident in pictures of him hobbling during the post-game press conference, raising eyebrows about his future performance.

However, before we sound the alarm, let’s consider the imminent matches on their roster. The Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams at home, the Tennessee Titans on the road, and the Arizona Cardinals on the road. These games present a solid opportunity for them to regain their footing and jump back into contention.

It’s premature to rule out the Bengals based on a shaky start. With the potential to pick up three significant victories in their upcoming matches, they can turn the tide. As we’ve seen in the past, the Bengals have the talent and determination to rise to the occasion.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.