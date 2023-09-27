Cubs Blow Late Lead to Braves, Jeopardize Wild Card Chances by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Chicago Cubs had every reason to feel optimistic as yesterday’s game began against the Atlanta Braves. Their ace, Justin Steele, stepped onto the mound, ready to bounce back from a rough patch. Having given up 12 earned runs in his two previous starts, Steele had only conceded 14 in the eight games prior. For most of the game, his form echoed his better days, and up until the bottom of the sixth, it seemed Chicago was in control with a comfortable 6-0 lead over the Braves.

However, baseball is a game where the tides can turn with a single swing of the bat. The Braves proved this by mounting an impressive comeback. Their persistence and offensive drive brought them back into contention, and by the bottom of the eighth, with two outs and runners ready, a game-changing moment approached.

Sean Murphy hit a fly ball to the right, and all eyes turned to Chicago’s reliable outfielder, Seiya Suzuki. On most days, a catch like this would be routine for Suzuki. Yet, he missed it in a turn of events, perhaps due to a momentary lapse or a trick of the light. The consequential fielding error allowed two runners to score for Atlanta.

Atlanta’s comeback was complete. They emerged victorious from a 6-0 deficit with a 7-6 win at home.

In sports, a mistake, whether a missed catch or a misplaced pass, can be traced back to numerous reasons. The sun’s glare is often the outlaw. We’ve seen it in the NFL with receivers missing deep passes and subsequently squinting and looking up, indicating the sun’s interference. But yesterday, there was no sun to blame.

For the Cubs, the outcome feels like a blow to the gut. Starting the game with a promising lead and their best pitcher in action, they had every reason to anticipate a straightforward victory, perhaps even looking ahead to strategizing for subsequent games. Yet, waking up the next day with a loss is a bitter pill to swallow. It emphasizes the unpredictability of baseball and how quickly fortunes can change.

The burning question now is about the Cubs’ resilience. While this loss doesn’t spell the end of their season, it surely stings. If they find themselves down early in their next game, the mental toll of this unexpected defeat might weigh heavily on them. For now, Chicago must regroup, refocus, and remember that in baseball, anything is possible. The playoffs still beckon, but losses like these underscore the importance of seizing every opportunity.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.