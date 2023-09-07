Dolphins vs. Chargers Preview: Young AFC Quarterbacks do Battle by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the LA Chargers in the shimmering SoFi Stadium, the buzz around this NFL matchup resonates through Lipstick City. The stakes? A shot at redemption for Justin Herbert and his crew and a chance for the Dolphins to solidify their dominance.

Herbert, after a roller-coaster season last year, is in the spotlight. He has a point to prove this season, especially after the Chargers’ heartbreaking playoff exit against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The closing of the previous year felt like a “car crash,” as some pundits described it, and the Chargers are hungrier than ever to make amends.

However, this clash isn’t just about individual players. It’s a masterclass of strategies and a particular matchup has been eagerly anticipated since the off-season: the Dolphins’ prowess in attacking the middle against the Chargers’ defense. With a staggering record, the Dolphins boasted the number-one passing offense and the third-best running offense last season when attacking the middle of the field. But, their vulnerability comes to the fore outside the numbers: they ranked 22nd in passing and a dismal 28th in running.

The question now is: How will Mike McDaniel respond? The Chargers shouldn’t rest easy. Their run defense was one of the NFL’s weakest links. They might find themselves outpaced by the Dolphins’ ground attack. But will the Dolphins capitalize on this, especially if Tua struggles outside the numbers?

The game also marks the emergence of Vic Fangio, the Dolphins’ newly minted defense coordinator. Fangio’s past encounters with the Chargers during his time against the Denver Broncos give him unique insights into curtailing the Chargers’ explosiveness. But with the Chargers emphasizing more on those this year, it’ll be intriguing to see how Fangio’s strategy pans out.

In essence, this game promises a tactical battle, a classic cat-and-mouse chase that will keep fans at the edge of their seats. As Sunday approaches, you may want to move this game to your primary screenâ€”it’s one showdown you wouldn’t want to miss.

