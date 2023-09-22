Heisman Trophy Odds: Who's Leading and Who Could Surprise? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Nothing captures the attention of college football fans like the Heisman Trophy race. As we delve into the stats, some names emerge as dark horses and frontrunners.

Looking at some Heisman dark horses, Sam Hartman stands out at +1000. Close on his heels is Jordan Travis at +1200, Bo Nix at +2000, Marvin Harrison Jr. at +3100, and Shedeur Sanders at +2500. But come Monday, the tables might turn based on their weekend performance.

So, who could be the game-changer this weekend? The one to watch out for? Given the matchups on the board, Hartman. If Hartman can lead his team to victory over Ohio State, his odds could drastically change. Given that we’re talking about Notre Dame – a national program with a reputation that precedes it – Hartman’s odds could rapidly dive into single digits. We could see him challenging Caleb Williams (+350), moving from +1000 to a figure closer to +400.

Now, if we’re scouting for a long shot, watch Jaxson Dart. We could see his name climbing the ranks if he manages to pull off an outright upset. Ole Miss remains a dark horse in the SEC. If they remain undefeated in the conference this season, Dart could be the surprise everyone’s been waiting for. With his odds at +12500, not only does Dart impress with his arm, but his ability to create big plays on the ground, making him a dual threat that’s hard to ignore.

So, as the season unfolds, watch these players closely. A stellar performance could drastically shake up the Heisman odds, making this race even more exciting.

