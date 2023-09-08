Jaguars vs. Colts: This Home Dog Won't be Barking by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL season is revving its engines, and an intriguing matchup is set to take center stage in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts, unexpectedly playing the role of home underdogs, are gearing up to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars. Oddsmakers have tagged the Colts with a +4.5-point handicap. A bit surprising? Perhaps.

If we take a trip down memory lane, the FanDuel Sportsbook provided a captivating statistics button last year, displaying public betting trends. It was an enlightening tool for bettors, giving a clear view of where the masses were leaning. If they reintroduce that feature this season, it would be quite enlightening to see how the public perceives this matchup.

The Colts, by many accounts, seem to be the team on shaky ground here. They’re rolling out a fresh face at the head coach position and are placing their bets on a young, recently drafted quarterback whose readiness was a topic of debate during the offseason. Yet, here he is, slated to start the opener against a formidable Jacksonville side.

Speaking of Jacksonville, the script seems pre-written for them. With Trevor Lawrence at the helm, touted to ascend to elite QB ranks, the Jaguars have been heavily tipped to clinch the division. Their skill positions, arguably the best in the division, make them a favorite in this encounter. A -4.5 spread for Jacksonville might even look modest to some.

However, Week 1 has its mysteries. And if there’s one thing the unpredictable nature of football has taught us, it’s to expect the unexpected. The prevailing sentiment suggests that the Jaguars should comfortably cover the spread. But it’s not hard to envision a scenario where we’re left scratching our heads as the Colts lead by two touchdowns in the third quarter.

It might not be a popular opinion, but trusting the Colts this week seems a stretch for many. Their transitional phase, coupled with the might of the Jaguars, makes them look like the less appealing pick. Yet, that 4.5 points hanging in the balance sends signals that there might be more to this game than meets the eye.

Could the Colts surprise us all and put up a fight? Or will the Jaguars validate their favorite tag and win by a comfortable margin? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for certain: this matchup promises to be a compelling watch.

