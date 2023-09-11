Justin Herbert's Dilemma: Analyzing the Chargers' Endgame by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

In the NFL, comparisons are inevitable. When we look at quarterbacks drafted in close succession, it’s almost like an unwritten rule that they will forever be entwined. Enter Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, two talents who have drawn countless comparisons since their draft.

Yet, the real story unfolds not in the speculations but on the football field. For all his prowess and past performances, Herbert seems to falter as the game intensifies. When Miami missed that crucial extra point, the Los Angeles Chargers had an opportunity handed on a silver platter. With 1:34 on the clock, they needed a strategy to move downfield, set up their reputable kicker, and secure the game with a field goal.

However, what unfolded was nothing short of a football tragedy. Instead of advancing, the team went backward. With the clock ticking away and the game-winning drive in sight, Chargers fans were disappointed.

The continuous underperformance raises a slew of questions. Is Herbert truly the issue? Or should we be looking at Brandon Staley for answers? Whatever the root cause, one fact remains undisputed: The Chargers need to refine their endgame strategy if they hope to rise to the top.

Will the Chargers learn from their missteps, or will history repeat itself?

