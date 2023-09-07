Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions: Touchdown Picks by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

If you thought NFL action was limited to just watching and cheering, think again. As we gear up for the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, the prop betting world is heating up, especially when it comes to touchdown picks.

Lion-hearted Bets: David Montgomery’s role for the Lions could be reminiscent of Jamaal Williams’ last year. He’s anticipated to be a force in the red zone, and at -105, he’s a favorable pick to find the end zone. Another Lions’ potential star, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is tempting at even odds (+100).

Chiefs’ Choices: With doubts looming over Travis Kelce’s participation, bettors are getting creative with their Chiefs TD picks. Jerick McKinnon, a player known for his knack to shine in big games, sits pretty at +140. And for those asking, “Who is Noah Gray?” he’s likely the next man up at tight end if Kelce is out. Banking on Patrick Mahomes to connect with him for a TD could yield a sizable return at +210.

But let’s not forget about Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney. While Toney offers an attractive +160, he’s known to dazzle early on and then fade, often due to injuries. Betting on him for a first touchdown could be wise, but relying on him for the long haul might be dicey.

As the teams prepare to battle it out on the field, bettors are locked in their own game, analyzing, speculating, and placing their bets. It promises to be an eventful game night, both on and off the gridiron.

