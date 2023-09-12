NASCAR Cup Series Odds: New Favorite After Drivers Standings Shuffle From third to first, Larson jumped to the odds favorite by Gayle Troiani 42 Minutes Ago

The NASCAR Cup Series 10-race playoff is underway and after two races Martin Truex Jr. has been bumped from the favorite to win the championship.

The honor now belongs to Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with FanDuel Sportsbooks setting the odds at +400. Truex in the meantime dropped to 13th in the drivers’ standings but still remains tied for third best odds with Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick to clinch the title at +800.

Larson took over the No. 1 in the Cup Series standings by clinching the victory at Darlington Raceway and finishing fourth at Kansas Speedway. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is looking for his second title in three years.

How the rest of the field shakes out behind the leader:

William Byron +450

Denny Hamlin +500

Kyle Busch +800

Martin Truex, Jr. +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Chris Buescher +1200

Brad Keselowski +1500

Christopher Bell +1600

Ryan Blaney +1700

Ross Chastain +1800

Joey Logano +1800

Kevin Harvick +200

Bubba Wallace +7500

Rickey Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

The playoffs are broken down into four rounds of three races in which four drivers are eliminated at the end of each round. In the final round, four drivers will battle for the championship over the course of the final three races in Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami and Martinsville.

The first round of the playoffs will end this Saturday at the conclusion of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway with Larson and Reddick the only two locked into making it to the Round of 12 with wins at Darlington and Kansas respectively.

Truex, Wallace, Stenhouse and McDowell are the four drivers at risk of being eliminated after the race at Bristol. They can stave off elimination by securing a podium placement. The four drivers have never won at Bristol, but both Truex and Stenhouse have captured a second-place finish at least once on the track. McDowell’s best finish was seventh while Wallace raced to 10th in 2020.