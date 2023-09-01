NFC East: Eagles Fly, Cowboys Charge, Giants Loom Large by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

The Philadelphia Eagles look like they’ll lead the pack in the NFC East, but the Dallas Cowboys should be hot on their heels. The former recently reached the grandeur of the Super Bowl, but history reminds us of a surprising statistic: Since the Eagles’ four consecutive titles that capped off in 2004, the NFC East hasn’t seen a repeat winner.

Looking at the betting odds, the Eagles stand at -120 for the divisional title. However, caution is the word here.

The Cowboys have not been idle. Their offseason maneuvers have strategically enhanced their roster, positioning them shoulder-to-shoulder with the Eagles. The competition, no doubt, will be fierce.

Yet, we cannot talk about the NFC East without mentioning the New York Giants. Last season, they left everyone astounded with their performance. The leadership under coach Brian Daboll is worth acknowledging. The strides he has made with Daniel Jones have been notable. Jones, whose previous seasons were marred by turnovers, now exhibits a sharper game sense. This refined gameplay could give the Giants an edge to keep pace with the heavy hitters like the Cowboys and the Eagles.

While the Eagles boast an impressive lineup, a cloud hovers over them, with a significant chunk of their defense departed.

While the Eagles are the front runners in the division, the NFC East title is far from decided. Between the Cowboys’ revamped roster and the Giants’ surprising surge, this NFL season promises edge-of-the-seat action for the NFC East enthusiasts.

