NFC South Win Totals: Can the Saints Reach Double Digits?

It’s September, and that can only mean one thing â€“ the countdown to kickoff is here! Let’s break down some win totals for the upcoming NFL campaign as the season is upon us.

Let’s dive right into it. The first team we’re honing in on is the one to top the NFC South.

If you guessed the New Orleans Saints, then you’re right on the money. The Saints stand at +130 to clinch the division. But an even more interesting play is in examining their win total. The Saints’ win total is projected at 9.5, with the over coming in at +114.

Now, let’s break that down a bit. Yes, last season, they secured a mere seven wins. But with the acquisition of Derek Carr and the bolstering of their robust offensive line and a defense that has the potential to be rock solid, the over on this seems a good bet. Take a closer look at their schedule, and you’ll see it’s on the softer side, ranking as one of the league’s easiest.

There’s a caveat, though. They’ll be without their dynamic back, Alvin Kamara, for the first three games, which undoubtedly presents a challenge. Yet, they have the depth to pull through those initial matchups. The biggest litmus test for the Saints will come in their season opener, a home game against the Titans. They’ll then hit the road to face the Panthers and, later, the Packers. Despite these hurdles, backing the Saints to clear and surpass expectations is the way to go.

Go with the New Orleans Saints win total over 9.5 at +114. Strap in, folks. This season promises to be a rollercoaster ride!

