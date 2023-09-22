NFL NFC Week 3 Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Cowboys Bet Down by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

The NFC has some excellent teams who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl. SportsGrid looks at the odds to check which squads are leading every week.

1. San Francisco 49ers +290 (Last week: +330)

The San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of the most significant heavyweight in the NFC through three games. The 49ers have scored 30 points in each of their victories, outscoring opponents 90-42. The 49ers saw their odds bet down again over the last week from +330 to +290.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +350 (Last week: +350)

The reigning NFC-winning Philadelphia Eagles look primed to defend their crown after picking up two victories to begin the year. The Eagles’ odds of winning the NFC sit at +350 as they head into a Monday night showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. Dallas Cowboys +400 (Last week: +500)

There’s much to like about the Dallas Cowboys on both sides of the football. They’ve shown that by outscoring both New York teams by a combined 70-10 margin. It’s not all good news in Dallas; cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the year with a torn ACL. Still, the Cowboys saw their odds of winning the NFC bet down over the last week from +500 to +400.

4. Detroit Lions +1300 (Last week: +800)

The Detroit Lions put the NFL world on notice when they kicked off the 2023 campaign with a victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions returned to their previous form in Week 2, losing to Seattle in overtime. As a result, the Lions’ odds of winning the NFC fell from +800 to +1300 over the last week.

5. (Tie) New Orleans Saints +1400 (Last week: +1000)

After signing quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints are considered the favorites to win the NFC South. The Saints have kicked off the campaign with back-to-back wins and will hit the road for a difficult matchup vs. Green Bay in Week 3. The Saints odds of winning the NFC dropped from +1000 to +1400 over the last week.

5. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons +1400 (Last week: +2100)

The Atlanta Falcons operate as a run-first offense under head coach Arthur Smith. They wore down the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 to stay undefeated. The Falcons saw a sizable odds shift over the last week, with their NFC odds rising from +2100 to +1400.

7. Green Bay Packers +1900 (Last week: +1800)

Although the Packers didn’t come out on top in Week 2 against the Falcons, they still put up a commendable effort. The Packers open their home schedule against the Saints in Week 3 and saw their NFC odds drop slightly from +1800 to +1900.

8. Minnesota Vikings +2000 (Last week: +2200)

It was surprising to see the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North last season, but that same luck hasn’t transpired through two games where they’ve suffered back-to-back losses. The Vikings urgently need a win against the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of winless teams in Week 3. The Vikings NFC odds rose over the last week from +2200 to +2000.

9. Seattle Seahawks +2500 (Last week: +2200)

The Seattle Seahawks avenged a difficult Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, knocking off the Lions on the road in Week 2. Still, the Seahawks saw their odds of winning the NFC drop over the last week from +2200 to +2500.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2600 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Expectations weren’t high for the Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield as QB1, but they’ve delivered early with a 2-0 record. Can that continue against the Eagles? The Bucs boast +2600 odds to win the NFC.

Team Odds San Francisco 49ers 290 Philadelphia Eagles 350 Dallas Cowboys 400 Detroit Lions 1300 New Orleans Saints 1400 Atlanta Falcons 1400 Green Bay Packers 1900 Minnesota Vikings 2000 Seattle Seahawks 2500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2600 Washington Commanders 3300 Los Angeles Rams 3600 New York Giants 5500 Chicago Bears 10000 Carolina Panthers 12000 Arizona Cardinals 50000

