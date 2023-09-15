NFL Week 2: Most Bet Games, Teams, Overs and Unders by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

The betting landscape in the NFL this week is buzzing with anticipation. The action on both tickets and handles gives us a clear view of where the public’s money is flowing. So, which games and teams are garnering the most interest at BetMGM? Let’s dive into it.

Most Bet Games (Tickets)

Lions-Seahawks: The Motor City is roaring while the Seahawks are looking to maintain their flight path. This matchup has captured a massive chunk of the ticket action. Chiefs-Jaguars: With the Chiefs being a perennial favorite and the Jaguars always being a wild card, this game is on everyone’s radar. Dolphins-Patriots: The AFC East rivalry is alive and well, and bettors are flooding the ticket booths for this showdown.

Most Bet Teams (Tickets)

Chiefs -3.5: It seems the public is banking on Patrick Mahomes and the crew to cover the spread. Lions -4.5: Even with a slightly larger spread, bettors are siding heavily with the Lions this week. Dolphins -3: Despite being on the road, the Dolphins are attracting a lot of betting love at -3.

Most Bet Teams (Handle)

Chiefs -3.5: Not only are they popular on tickets, but they also dominate the handle, with significant money being placed on them to cover. Lions -4.5: The confidence in Detroit is palpable, as they are not only a top bet by ticket count but also by the handle. Bears +2.5: The Windy City believes in their Bears, and the +2.5 line has attracted a lot of heavy bets.

Most Bet Overs (Tickets)

49ers-Rams 44.5: An NFC West battle that many expect to be a high-scoring affair, given the over tickets on 44.5. Seahawks-Lions 47: Both teams have potent offenses, and bettors expect them to light up the scoreboard. Chiefs-Jaguars 51: This one’s expected to be a barnburner, with many seeing it surpassing the 51 mark.

Most Bet Unders (Tickets)

Jets-Cowboys 38.5: The Jets and Cowboys clash might not be the offensive spectacle many hope for, at least according to the tickets on the under. Ravens-Bengals 46.5: A gritty AFC North duel is expected, and many see it not reaching the 46.5 total. Browns-Steelers 38.5: Another game in the same division where defense might be the order of the day.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be an exhilarating week in the NFL, both on the field and in the betting booths. Whether you’re placing a wager or just enjoying the games, always remember to bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game!

