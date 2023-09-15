NFL Week 2 Player Props: Plays on Stefon Diggs and Justin Fields by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

When we turn our attention to the much-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders, one NFL prop stands out: the receiving yards of Stefon Diggs.

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Ask any seasoned bettor about their favorite yards prop for Week 2, and you’re likely to hear the same answer echoed: Stefon Diggs is the one to watch. If, like many experts, you’re predicting a resounding performance by the Bills offense, it’s a given that Diggs will play a pivotal role. The man is a machine when it comes to those long touchdown receptions, leading many to lean toward his over receiving yards at 76.5. Don’t be shocked if he nears or surpasses the 100-yard mark in this contest. For those backing the Bills and banking on a potent offensive show, Diggs delivering big is a straight path to a hefty payout.

While on the topic of standout players, it’s hard to ignore the saga of Justin Fields last week. Fields managed a respectable 24-to-37 for 216 yards despite a shaky offensive show. The young quarterback is touted as the future in Chicago, and if the Bears aim to accumulate more than their paltry three wins from last season, Fields needs to surpass these numbers. His passing yard prop stands at 169.5, a drop of almost 10 yards from the previous week. Considering he’s up against the Buccaneers, who just allowed Kirk Cousins a whopping 344 yards, the over seems tempting.

However, Fields’ potential is somewhat hampered by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There seems to be a disconnect between recognizing the raw talent and implementing effective offensive schemes. The rallying cry from fans is clear: free Justin Fields. Allow him the freedom and trust to truly shine this weekend in Tampa Bay.

When placing your bets this weekend, the spotlight shines bright on Diggs. Anticipate a stellar performance as he strives to exceed that 76.5-yard mark. Meanwhile, keep an eye on Fields and hope that Chicago’s offensive strategy does justice to his undeniable talent.

