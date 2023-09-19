Orioles Rally Past Astros in Potential ALCS Preview by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In a thrilling face-off between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles it was an intense back-and-forth that had baseball fans on the edge of their seats. Every time the Astros took the lead, Baltimore had an answer. Every surge from Houston was met with a counter-punch from Baltimore. It seemed like the story of the night was, “The Astros jumped in front, Baltimore responded.”

However, Cedric Mullins’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning became the defining moment. This powerful swing secured an 8-7 victory for the Orioles, overcoming Houston, who had been touted as a +164 money line underdog.

The Astros’ current form has been a cause for concern among their fanbase. This defeat against the Orioles marks their fifth loss in the last seven games. Having been bested by both the A’s and the Royals recently, this is the second straight series loss for Houston. In contrast, Baltimore is proving its dominance in the American League, maintaining a stellar record. While the game’s total surpassed expectations with 15 runs, the result, even if unexpected, was in line with what many foresaw.

But for the Astros, this wasn’t just any loss. It was a heartbreaker, especially when considering their two-run lead at home. To lose 8-7 in such a tight contest, it stings. And the sentiment resonated, “You can’t lose that game if you’re the Houston Astros. Not at home. Not with that lead.”

Despite their struggles, the Astros still hold the top spot in the AL West, though it appears no other team in their division is seizing the opportunity to overtake them. Conversely, the Orioles continue their march, looking to fend off contenders like the Tampa Bay Rays.

As for what’s next? The Astros, with their potent batting lineup, are expected to bounce back strong in their upcoming games. Their bats are ready; they need their pitchers to match. Meanwhile, the Orioles will ride this momentum, proving they’re not just a team with a good record but a force to be reckoned with.

