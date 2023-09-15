Patriots Gears up for Divisional Showdown Against Miami by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Foxboro is set to witness a thrilling AFC East divisional battle as the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, fresh from a sensational 36-34 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, are one of the teams to watch this season. Miami’s win, especially as a three-point underdog, was truly noteworthy.

Meanwhile, despite putting up a gritty performance, New England failed to cover as a home underdog in their 25-20 loss to a slightly off-paced Philadelphia offense. The burning question is: Can the Pats elevate their game as a home underdog against Miami in the upcoming Sunday night football matchup?

The Patriots’ solid secondary is one of their key strengths, which they’ll need in abundance against Miami’s fiery duo – Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s star quarterback, is in red-hot form, having thrown for more than 400 yards in the last game. Assuming the rain doesn’t play spoiler like last week, the turf conditions in Foxborough might tilt the advantage slightly in favor of the Dolphins.

The betting markets are rightfully buzzing about the Dolphins. The line initially opened at -2 but soon shifted to -3, highlighting the Dolphins’ current form and potential.

However, let’s not forget that even against the formidable defense of the Philadelphia Eagles, Mac Jones of the Patriots managed to throw for over 300 yards. Yes, a face-off against the high-flying Dolphins might not be the ideal time for a shootout, but dismissing New England could be a mistake.

While Bill O’Brien and his Patriots might be tempted to employ a game plan focused on consuming the clock by focusing on the run, it’s clear that they need to be on the front foot scoring-wise to stand a chance. After all, despite their recent offensive masterclass, the Dolphins showed some defensive vulnerabilities against the Chargers.

This gives ample reason to believe that the Patriots if they get their strategies right, can indeed put Miami on an upset alert this weekend.

Both teams have their strengths and vulnerabilities, and it’s all set for a Sunday Night Football showdown to remember.

