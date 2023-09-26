Should the Bengals be Worried About Joe Burrow and the Offense? by SportsGrid 9 Minutes Ago

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to clinch a victory during the NFL‘s Monday night doubleheader, but questions abound regarding their offense and, more specifically, their star quarterback, Joe Burrow. After watching the game, it’s evident that the deep ball, once a critical component of Burrow’s arsenal, was conspicuously absent.

It looked like a different Joe Burrow against the Rams than the one fans have come to adore. As discussed on the MNF broadcast, most of his throws were short-range, targeting players like Tyler Boyd, Mitchell Wilcox, and Drew Sample. Even the running backs weren’t spared from Burrow’s newfound reliance on checkdowns. Could this sudden shift be because Burrow struggled with his footwork and couldn’t muster the required force for longer throws?

This adjusted approach is concerning, especially considering the Bengals’ aspirations this season. Thankfully, their defense stepped up, delivering a masterclass against Matt Stafford. With constant pressure and forcing turnovers, they ensured Stafford and his O-line had a night to forget.

But herein lies the problem: to challenge the heavyweights of the AFC – namely Miami, Kansas City, and Buffalo – the Bengals can’t solely rely on their defense. They’d need to put up significant numbers, at least in the ballpark of 24 or 30 points. Given Burrow’s recent performance, doubts emerge about whether he and the offense are up to the task.

The road to the AFC Championship is demanding. For the Bengals to be genuine contenders, they need Burrow firing on all cylinders. Their victory, while crucial, has cast a shadow over their offensive capabilities. It remains to be seen if this is just a hiccup or a more significant concern moving forward.

