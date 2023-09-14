The Jets' Prime Time Predicament: From Rodgers to Wilson by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

With the NFL season in full swing, there’s been no shortage of drama, particularly surrounding the New York Jets. A tidal wave of attention cascaded upon the Jets when Aaron Rodgers donned the green and white to take charge as their starting quarterback. This move, perceived by many as a game-changer for the franchise, brought the Jets into the limelight, garnering a whopping total of six prime time slots throughout this regular season.

Yet, the narrative has taken an unexpected turn. The young and promising quarterback, Zach Wilson, is now slated to be the Jets’ starter. Naturally, this has stirred up questions not just about the on-field dynamics but also off-the-field implications, notably in television programming.

The question on everyone’s mind is this: Will the Jets maintain their numerous prime-time appearances with Wilson at the helm? After all, they suffered a devastating loss in Week 1 when Rodgers went down, and the general consensus is that more are to come.

Take, for instance, the anticipated match against the Cleveland Browns. While it’s uncertain if this falls within the league’s Flex window, it’s undeniably a game that many have marked on their calendars. But the real standout is the Thanksgiving Friday matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Furthermore, the tie-in with Amazon Prime on Thanksgiving, aiming to integrate their shopping network, is not something that can easily be brushed aside. As families wrap up their festive meals and shopping sprees, many will turn their attention to football, eager for some prime-time action. However, a Jets-Dolphins game under the spotlight may not be what many envisioned, especially with Rodgers out of the picture.

We’ve witnessed it before â€“ hyped Monday night matchups, projected to be colossal clashes, fizzling out come October or early November. The introduction of the Flex system was precisely to address these unpredictable shifts in team dynamics and viewer interests. However, as tempting as it might be to invoke it now, it’s not feasible simply because of a quarterback switch. Though Wilson replacing Rodgers is significant, there’s no legal precedent to initiate a flex this early.

In the grand theater of NFL football, unpredictability is part of the thrill. The Jets’ trajectory this season, with all its twists and turns, perfectly embodies this spirit. Whether or not they deliver prime-time magic with Wilson remains to be seen.

