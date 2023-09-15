Top Recruiting Commitments this Week in College Basketball by SportsGrid 47 Minutes Ago

As the start of football season takes up all the headlines in college sports, the recruiting trail rolls on in hoops as teams continue to bolster their rosters for the 2024-25 season.

With some big-name recruits making their decisions recently, we rank the five most significant commitments from across the country within the past week on the hardwood.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Jaeden Mustaf (4-Star) – Georgia Tech

The highest-ranked recruit to choose Georgia Tech in over a decade, Mustaf will have the fans in Atlanta excited in 2024. His flashy dribble drives and nifty finishing moves around the rim make him an exciting prospect who could impact the program quickly.

2. Jaiden Glover (4-Star) – St. John’s

Glover‘s smooth feel for the game and ability to play within himself reminds us of former Rick Pitino players, ranging from Russ Smith at Louisville in 2014 to Walter Clayton Jr. at Iona just a season ago. He’s the classic Pitino player who can quietly put you to sleep with his elite scoring and high IQ decision-making.

3. Jalen Shelley (4-Star) – Arkansas

Shelley‘s long build makes him look uncoordinated and out of flow on the ball, but he has incredible potential and a knack for scoring in transition. He may not immediately see much playing time as part of such a talented Arkansas recruiting class. Still, we’re sure that head coach Eric Musselman will find a proper place within the rotation for Shelley’s intriguing skillset.

4. Doryan Onwuchekwa (4-Star)

– Colorado

It’s not just football that’s making some noise out in Boulder! Onwuchekwa is the center archetype dominating the sport at all levels over the past decade. At 6’10”, he can drive it into the lane, knock down a three-pointer, and post you up on any given possession. His versatile scoring prowess at the position brings a Tristan da Silva vibe to the Buffs, a player they’ll be looking to replace when he arrives in 2024.

5. Jared Harris – Memphis

Harris‘s buttery jump shot and lengthy build make him a classic NBA prospect who should thrive in Penny Hardaway‘s uptempo system. And it seems Penny’s coaching could be what drew Harris to the school in the first place. The fourth-ranked recruit out of Texas chose the Tigers over Power 6 programs TCU, Colorado, Mississippi State, and Arkansas.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.