Week 4 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds Power Rankings

The college football season is in full swing, and many Heisman trophy candidates are in the mix. Who has the best odds to capture the 2023 Heisman?

1. (Tie) Caleb Williams +380 (Last week +350)

After taking home the Heisman trophy last season, USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams is looking to repeat in 2023. Williams had another strong game against Arizona State, throwing for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Still, Williams saw his Heisman odds take a slight dip from +350 to +380.

1. (Tie) Michael Penix Jr. +350 (Last week: +480)

The buzz around Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has continued to grow, and he’s lived up to the hype. Penix Jr. lit up the California Golden Bears in his most recent outing, passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. With another big showing added to his resume, Penix Jr. is now in a tie as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman after getting bet down from +480 to +350.

3. Quinn Ewers +500 (Last week: +550)

Quinn Ewers has shown up in big spots for Texas. Ewers didn’t need a stat-stuffing performance against Baylor in their recent win, but he still threw for 293 yards and a touchdown. Over the last week, Ewers saw his Heisman odds rise from +550 to +500.

4. Bo Nix +1000 (Last week: +2000)

In his second season with the Oregon Ducks, quarterback Bo Nix has put on a show. Nix tore up the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense on Saturday, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. With a statement performance in the books, Nix saw his Heisman odds cut in half from +2000 to +1000.

5. Jordan Travis +1200 (Last week: +1200)

Jordan Travis and the Florida State Seminoles continued to look the part of a national title contender after knocking off the Clemson Tigers on the road Saturday. Still, Travis didn’t see his odds fluctuate after the win and continued to boast +1200 odds of winning the Heisman.

6. Jayden Daniels +1600 (Last week: +2500)

LSU Tigers signal-caller Jayden Daniels has continued to impress this season after a disappointing opening week against Florida State. Daniels has seen his odds rise considerably over the last week to win the Heisman from +2500 to +1600.

7. (Tie) Sam Hartman +2200 (Last week: +1000)

After transferring to Notre Dame in the offseason, Sam Hartman is already showcasing his abilities through five games. Hartman wasn’t perfect against Ohio State, but you can’t pin the loss on him. Still, Hartman saw his odds to win the Heisman more than double after the loss, dropping from +1000 to +2200.

7. (Tie) Dillon Gabriel +2200 (Last week: +2500)

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel is coming off another big performance. Gabriel helped lead the Sooners to a 20-6 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats, throwing for 322 yards and a touchdown. The Sooners slinger saw his Heisman odds bet down from +2500 to +2200.

9. Tyler Van Dyke +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

One team to watch has been the Miami Hurricanes, who’re led by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The buzz is starting to be real behind Van Dyke, and he now boasts +3000 odds to capture the Heisman.

10. Kyle McCord +3300 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Making his first appearance in the top ten is Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord. The Buckeyes signal-caller helped lead them to a game-winning drive against Notre Dame, leading to his odds cracking the top ten at +3300.

Heisman Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Player Team Odds 1. (Tie) Caleb Williams USC Trojans 380 1. (Tie) Michael Penix Jr. Washington Huskies 380 3 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns 500 4 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks 1000 5 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles 1200 6 Jayden Daniels LSU Tigers 1600 7. (Tie) Sam Hartman Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2200 7. (Tie) Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma Sooners 2200 9 Tyler Van Dyke Miami Hurricanes 3000 10 Kyle McCord Ohio State Buckeyes 3300

