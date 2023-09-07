Who Are the Trendiest Teams To Make the NFL Playoffs? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As we kick off the NFL season this weekend, it’ll be January before we know it, and we’ll be preparing for the start of the NFL playoffs. As the offseason concludes, boatloads of bets have come in on some trendy sleepers to find their way into this year’s postseason. We look at the five teams receiving the most tickets and betting handle in the league to clinch a playoff berth.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+125)

After Kenny Pickett’s flawless preseason, the Steelers have gone from a long-shot flyer in the AFC to a team some believe could compete for the AFC North crown, receiving the highest ticket and handle percentage with this wager. With a stout defense, top-level coaching, and skill position talent on offense, Pittsburgh could be a worthy wager at plus money to find a way into the postseason.

Arizona Cardinals (+1000)

Just no. The Cardinals have received the second-most amount of tickets to find their way into this year’s postseason, but we’re assured that it’s loads of smaller bets looking to hit it big on a long-shot price. Arizona is home to one of the worst NFL rosters we have seen in some time and they be a better bet to go 0-17 at +1000 rather than clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Washington Commanders (+290)

The Commanders are an intriguing bet with what feels like an uncapped ceiling. After an impressive performance to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in last year’s regular-season finale, Sam Howell has the faith of the people as the Commanders have received the second-highest betting handle to make the playoffs in 2023.

Atlanta Falcons (+105)

Receiving the third-highest betting handle among all teams, the Falcons are seeing some serious hype for two reasons. The addition of rookie running back Bijan Robinson provides excitement and upside, while the NFC South feels incredibly vulnerable as one of the league’s weakest divisions.

Denver Broncos (+200)

The Broncos have received the third-most total bets thus far as many are buying into the turnaround being implemented by Sean Payton. Both Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson have won Super Bowl rings elsewhere in the past, and the pairing of two winners leaves many hoping they can cash their +200 wager come January.

