Why Can't the Chicago Bears Have Nice Things?

When we talk about stumbling NFL franchises, there are quite a few to choose from. Organizations that have just been plain bad for years. Once a proud and revered franchise, the Chicago Bears now fall squarely into that grouping.

Bears supporters have long yearned for consistent success, often posing the question: Are Bears fans ever going to enjoy the sweet taste of victory?

The start of the current season doesn’t offer much solace. The Chicago Bears have kicked off their campaign with an 0-2 record. To make matters worse, the team is bogged down by a daunting 12-game losing streak that extends back to last season.

Remember when Aaron Rodgers made headlines with his trade to the New York Jets? That seismic move left the NFC North seemingly up for the taking. Many looked to Justin Fields and the rest of the Bears’ roster to rise to the occasion and claim the division. Yet, a mere two games in, they appear far from contenders.

Recent roster decisions have also come under scrutiny. The decision to bring in Chase Claypool is looking more questionable by the week. Meanwhile, despite the considerable talents of Justin Fields, there’s a growing sentiment that he hasn’t quite hit his stride yet. While the addition of DJ Moore to the squad might have ignited some hope, the challenges continue to mount.

Next on the agenda? A formidable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. As the Bears prepare to hit the road for this clash, fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see if the Windy City’s team can turn their fortunes around.

