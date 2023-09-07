Will the Commanders Over Cardinals Dominate Survivor Pools? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

When it comes to this week’s NFL matchups, there’s one game that’s particularly catching everyone’s attention: the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Washington Commanders. With the Commanders rising as a popular Survivor pick, football fans and bettors alike are grappling with a crucial question: Are the Washington Commanders the right choice?

Let’s first take a deep dive into the game details to answer that. The Commanders are currently favored by seven points, a significant margin in the competitive world of the NFL. The decision by the Cardinals to play Joshua Dobbs as quarterback has been the subject of many discussions. The introduction of Dobbs, who has more experience on the field, presents a new dynamic. This switch, in turn, might work to the advantage of the Arizona Cardinals.

For those unfamiliar with betting terminology, when we say a team is “favored by seven points,” it essentially means that for betting purposes, the team is expected to win by at least that margin. Therefore, if you bet on the Commanders, you’re not just hoping they win but that they win by more than seven points.

With this context in mind, how does this change the betting landscape? It’s undeniable that this match is increasingly becoming a nail-biter for those who had previously placed their bets on the Commanders, especially considering the quarterback change.

The NFL is renowned for its unpredictability, and any change, as minute as it might seem, can entirely alter the outcome of a game. For those who’ve chosen the Commanders as their Survivor pick or have taken Washington minus the points, it’s time to revisit your strategy and maybe hold your breath just a little tighter.

While the Washington Commanders still have a strong chance of emerging victorious, the margin of their win is what’s at stake. With Dobbs now in the spotlight, all eyes will be on how he performs against Washington. It’s not just about winning anymore; it’s about by how much. Only time will tell if the Commanders will prove the odds right or if the Cardinals will surprise us all.

