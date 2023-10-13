As with every week in the NFL season, we saw disappointing fantasy lines from some otherwise trustworthy assets around the league. Looking ahead to Week 6, we predict three players with favorable matchups that could bounce back from their poor Week 5 outings and redeem themselves in the eyes of their fantasy managers.

Lamar Jackson – 10.9 points [QB20] (Week 5 Matchup: vs. TEN)

Lamar Jackson was done dirty by almost engle one of his pass-catchers in Baltimore’s excruciating Week 5 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens dropped seven passes on Sunday, the most by a team in a game since Week 6 in 2021. It led to a stagnant offense for most of the game and just a 10.9-point outing for Jackson, which doomed most managers. The Titans’ secondary has been dreadful to start the season, and pairing a porous secondary with Lamar’s rushing upside, he’s due for a big-time showing this weekend. Keep Lamar in your lineup with confidence in Week 6.

Kyren Williams – 7.7 points [RB32] (Week 5 Matchup: vs. ARI)

While Kyren Williams has looked like a borderline league-winner from waivers this season, he turned in just his second true dud outing of the season. His performance may have wavered in Week 5, but his snap share hasn’t. The lead back still saw 84 percent of the team’s snaps in the loss, ensuring he still sees high-end volume with the Rams. The Cardinals have allowed the eighth-most points to fantasy running backs this season, including a four-touchdown performance to Christian McCaffrey in Week 4. Williams should bounce back here.

Davante Adams – 8.5 points [WR45] (Week 5 Matchup: vs. NE)

Davante Adams is in a similar situation to Williams. The performance wasn’t there in Week 5, but the volume always will be. Adams saw his fewest targets in a game since Week 2 of 2020, a whopping 51 games ago when he saw just three targets. It’s safe to say it was an outlier that we likely won’t see again this season, as Adams remains a top-five talent at the position in fantasy. With the reeling Patriots coming to town this weekend, it feels like a great get-right spot for Adams and the Raiders. Expect him to have a big outing on Sunday.

