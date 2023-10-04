Arizona vs. USC: Pac-12 Showdown Featuring Caleb Williams

At 10:30 p.m. ET out west, and fans are gearing up for a marquee matchup between Arizona and USC. The current line is a hefty 21.5, reminiscent of what we saw with the Colorado Buffaloes last week. With an over/under set at a staggering 71.5, this game promises to be a high-scoring affair. The big question looming is: while we acknowledge USC’s potent offense, can their defense step up against Arizona and for the rest of the season?

Having been bullish on USC for the past two years, our optimism waned this year due to concerns about their defense. The hope was for a much-improved defensive unit under the guidance of Alex Grinch for his second year as an assistant. However, the performance doesn’t match the expectations. Analyzing their last game against Colorado, there are two possible narratives:

USC’s defense, despite its talent, allowed 40 points against a team that, on paper, shouldn’t be a match for them. With a lead of 48-14 by midway through the third quarter, USC might have become complacent, allowing Colorado to claw back.

While the latter paints a less alarming picture, we believe the issues with USC’s defense are more deep-rooted than just one off-game. If not addressed, an upset might be around the corner.

However, is Arizona equipped to exploit these vulnerabilities on the road? The scenario changes depending on the circumstances. Arizona’s offense, known for its quick scoring ability, can be a handful for many teams.