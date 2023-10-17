Astros in Major Need of Game 3 ALCS Victory Over Rangers

In a surprising turn of events, the Houston Astros find themselves trailing the Texas Rangers in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). The Astros, who were initially favored with a -148 price to win the series outright, now face an uphill battle as they enter Game 3.

The odds have taken a wild swing, with Texas emerging as a formidable -520 series outright favorite after taking a commanding two-game lead away from home. This shift in momentum highlights the unpredictable nature of playoff baseball and sets the stage for a crucial Game 3.

For the Astros, Cristian Javier, who impressed in his lone postseason start, will take the mound for Houston in Game 3. Javier’s performance will be closely scrutinized as he aims to help his team bounce back from the early series deficit.

The real intrigue lies in game four, as veteran ace Max Scherzer returns for the Rangers. Scherzer, often hailed as “Mad Max,” will be a pivotal figure in Texas’ pursuit of a 3-0 series lead. Scherzer’s recent performances have raised questions about his ability to maintain his usual excellence towards the end of the season, but his return to Arlington could provide the spark the Rangers need.

While Scherzer’s performance remains uncertain, having him at the top of the rotation is a significant advantage for the Rangers. Even if he can only pitch for three or four innings, his presence can be a game-changer, especially as he works his way back from an injury.

The series now presents a unique challenge for the Astros. Unlike scenarios where a team loses both home games but has the opportunity to regroup on their turf, Houston is tasked with winning three games in the Rangers’ home territory. Winning two out of three in Texas would give the Rangers a commanding series lead and put the Astros on the brink of elimination.

Considering the circumstances, it’s a daunting task for the Astros to secure four or five consecutive victories against the resilient Rangers. While never say never in baseball, the pressure is undoubtedly mounting on the Astros, who are missing their two aces in crucial games three and four.

Despite their postseason pedigree, with seven straight ALCS appearances, the Astros face an uphill battle in this series. The next few games will determine whether they can mount a comeback or if the Texas Rangers will continue their impressive run toward the AL Pennant. Game 3 and 4 will be pivotal in deciding the fate of this fiercely contested ALCS.

