Big Ten Line Movement: Ohio State-Penn State Line Moving Down

Here’s how the betting lines have moved in the six Big Ten games over the past 24-plus hours, heading into Week 8 of college football season:

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Road Team Home Team Opening Line (FanDuel) Current Line (FanDuel) Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio State Buckeyes OHIO STATE -5.5 (-105) OHIO STATE -4.5 (-105) Rutgers Scarlet Knights Indiana Hoosiers Rutgers -3 Rutgers -5.5 Wisconsin Badgers Illinois Fighting Illini Wisconsin -5.5 Wisconsin -2.5 (-105) Minnesota Golden Gophers Iowa Hawkeyes IOWA -6.5 IOWA -4.5 Nebraska Cornhuskers Northwestern Wildcats NEBRASKA -11.5 NEBRASKA -12.5 Michigan Wolverines Michigan State Spartans Michigan -24.5 Michigan -24.5 (-104)

Before you make your bets for Week 8, check out SportsGrid’s college football picks and five-star player props!

The Buckeyes were a 10-point favorite in the preseason over the Nittany Lions. That lookahead line moved in Penn State’s favor all the way down to six last week, and it opened at 5.5 on Sunday at FanDuel. It’s now at 4.5 at most big sportsbooks, but the Buckeyes are as low as 3.5 on BetOnline and Barstool SportsBook & Casino. I’d grab the 4.5 if you’re on the underdog this Saturday.

More on this Game: Weather Forecast | 3 Things We Learned About Ohio State in Week 7

One win away from clinching bowl eligibility, the Scarlet Knights opened as a three-point road favorite at Indiana, a team Rutgers has beaten twice in the past two seasons. While RU is 5-2 on the season, IU has lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 96-24. The line has since shifted to 5.5 at FanDuel. It’s five most places but only 4.5 at DraftKings if you’re on New Jersey’s state school.

After opening at 5.5, the line has shifted three points, going right through the key number of three to 2.5. We learned today that Wisconsin starting QB Tanner Mordecai had surgery for a broken hand on Sunday, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. There’s no timetable, but he’s OUT for Week 8, with redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke listed as QB1 on the depth chart. Locke was 15 of 30 for 122 yards and an INT in relief of Mordecai against Iowa.

More B1G: Big Ten Power Rankings Following Week 7

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why this line moved down from 6.5 to 5.5 and then again to 4.5, other than people began to realize that for the Hawkeyes to cover, they might have to score a touchdownâ€¦although a safety and a field goal could do it. In all seriousness, the meager total of 32.5 does play a role in the spread. This line is down to 4.5 at several books and as low as four at DraftKings.

More on this Game: Weather Forecast

Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg will remain the starter for the Huskers in Week 8; however, it’s unclear who will be under center for the Wildcats. According to Northwestern head coach David Braun, QB Ben Bryant “continues to progress; not sure what his status will be, but he’s progressing.” Without Bryant, the Wildcats barely survived Howard at home (23-20). There are still 12s out there, including DraftKings, and BetMGM has the Huskers priced at 11.5.

The Wolverines have won the past three games by 38, 42, and 45 points, including back-to-back 52-point efforts. Why hasn’t this line moved, and is 24.5 pretty much everywhere? Probably because it’s a rivalry game on the road for Michigan.

More on this Game: Weather Forecast | 3 Things We Learned About Michigan in Week 7

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.