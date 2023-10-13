CBB Recruiting Trail: Williams to Trial, Fland Down to 3 Schools

The college basketball offseason may be coming to a close, but we still have plenty of headlines on the recruiting trail. To keep you up to speed on the future of the sport, we touch on the most significant recruiting headlines on the hardwood from this week.

Memphis’s Mikey Williams to Face Trial in California

It’s looking less likely by the day that four-star recruit and internet sensation Mikey Williams will be playing for Memphis, or any program, this season. The San Ysidro, California product – who currently boasts 3.7 million followers on Instagram – has been ordered to stand trial in the state of California for six felony gun charges. He can face up to 28 years in prison, as it seems unlikely he will see the court this season, depending on how long the trial lasts. Memphis has announced that while Williams remains on the team’s roster, he will not have access to team-related activities or facilities until he completes the legal process. His arraignment date is set for October 24.

Boogie Fland Narrows Search to 3 Schools

2024 five-star recruit Boogie Fland has narrowed his search to just three schools after canceling his visit to Maryland. The 18th-ranked recruit in the nation is now down to Kentucky, Indiana, and Alabama. Basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported that one source told him they “wouldn’t be surprised” if Fland ended up at any of the three schools. Fland has impressed throughout the recruiting on and off the court, including in this interview at the USA Basketball Training Camp.

2024 Top-50 Recruit Rakease Passmore Commits to Kansas

The rich get richer as Kansas bags another top 50 recruit in Rakease Passmore for the 2024-25 season. The 6’5″ small forward hails from Asheville, North Carolina, and turned down LSU, Oklahoma, and Indiana to play for the Jayhawks. While all of the attention is and should be on the upcoming season in Lawrence, it’s safe to say that the Jayhawks have a bright future ahead.

