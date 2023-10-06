Chicago Bears Grab First Win, Thump Washington Commanders by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL season has been a roller-coaster for many teams, but for the Chicago Bears, it’s been a steady climb upward. After a series of disappointing games, the Bears have finally put the cherry on top. The goose egg is no more. Boasting a 1-4 record might not be the most impressive feat, but the manner in which they claimed their first victory definitely is. An assertive 40-20 win on the road against the Washington Commanders is sure to turn heads.

Playing as the underdogs with a six-point deficit, Chicago’s performance last night was nothing short of spectacular. They dominated the first half, something we haven’t said since last week against Denver. The Bears’ early aggression had many on the edge of their seats. The decision in the early game where Chicago chose not to go for a fourth and half a yard had some fans questioning. But it seems Coach Matt Eberflus had an ace up his sleeve, confident in his team’s ability to widen the score gap.

However, NFL games are never predictable. In a thrilling turn of events, Washington responded with 11 unanswered points in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to a mere 10 points. Their attempt to cut the deficit further with a two-point conversion and a later field goal fell short, but their spirited comeback made for a captivating watch.

Nevertheless, the night belonged to the Bears. Their dominance was unquestionable, making a statement that they could indeed play competent football. The highlight? Justin Fields’ outstanding performance. Fields and DJ Moore were sensational on Thursday night.

As we move further into the season, it will be exciting to see how the Bears capitalize on this momentum, especially on the offensive front. Will they keep up the intensity, or was this just a one-time show? Only time will tell, but for now, Chicago fans have every reason to celebrate.

