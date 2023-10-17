CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young: Are the Panthers Wishing They Chose Differently?

In the ongoing saga of the NFL‘s newest talent, two rookie quarterbacks have stolen the limelight: Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans. As the first two selections in the NFL draft, both players have had their performances scrutinized intensely.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Leading up to draft week, the buzz was all about Bryce Young. He had solidified his position as the number one overall pick. However, there were reservations about CJ Stroud. Many analysts and insiders speculated whether he would even be among the top five, ten, or fifteen picks. Despite the skepticism, Stroud’s on-field performance has been nothing short of impressive.

Boasting a respectable 3-3 record for the Texans, Stroud recently set a notable milestone. He set a rookie quarterback record for the most passing attempts without an interception. However, his first interception of the season came just this past Sunday.

Conversely, Young’s start in Charlotte hasn’t been as glittering. This naturally prompts the question: Did the Panthers make the wrong choice in their number one pick?

Drawing parallels to the past, we’ve seen scenarios where teams had to pick between two seemingly equal talents. The classic example is Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf. The Colts went with Manning, which turned out to be the right choice. Similarly, the Browns picked Tim Couch over the Eagles’ Donovan McNabb, which many argue was a misstep.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The crux of such decisions often falls upon the team’s management, coaching staff, and ownership. Rumors swirl that there were disagreements within the Panthers’ front office. Some believe that while head coach Frank Reich preferred Stroud, the final decision rested with the team’s owner.

Young’s credentials are unquestionable. He played for Alabama, clinched the Heisman trophy, and showcased his prowess on the field. Yet, recent statements by Reich indicate that the current play-calling might be hampering Young’s transition into the NFL. Hopefully, a change in play-calling duties could rejuvenate Young’s performance.

On the flip side, Stroud’s association with Ohio State might have initially lowered his draft stock. Historically, the college hasn’t significantly contributed to the NFL’s quarterback talent pool. However, Stroud’s undeniable physical prowess and sharp gameplay are turning heads.

The early verdict? Based on current performances, CJ Stroud seems to be outshining Bryce Young. The Panthers might be contemplating what could have been had they chosen differently. Only time will tell if Young can change this narrative, but for now, the spotlight is firmly on Stroud and his stellar beginnings in the NFL.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.