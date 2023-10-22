Commanders’ Terry McLaurin Poised for Breakout vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders, once overlooked, now appear to have gained traction in the NFL narrative, especially from a betting standpoint. With a suite of promising wide receivers and a quarterback that could prove advantageous, there’s real potential for some significant returns. Here’s a breakdown of the value from the Commanders’ offensive line-up.

A Glimpse at Terry McLaurin

Priced at a moderate $5,400 on DraftKings, Terry McLaurin shines as a beacon of value. Despite just one touchdown this season, McLaurin’s consistency is evident. Last week, he made six catches from 11 targets, racking up 81 yards. His reliability offers a secure bet, especially for those not looking to take massive risks.

Curtis Samuel’s Rising Stock

When we talk about trends and potential, Curtis Samuel is a name that can’t be ignored. With four catches from four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown last week, his recent performance showcases an upward trajectory. In the weeks before, Samuel consistently delivered double-digit points, making him a promising bet for the upcoming games.

Pairing with Sam Howell

For bettors who believe in the potential of quarterback Sam Howell, pairing him with either McLaurin or Samuel is a strategic move. Samuel, especially with his rising stock and affordable price, could be an ideal pairing, maximizing returns without breaking the bank.

Looking Beyond the Obvious: Logan Thomas

While McLaurin and Samuel might be stealing the limelight, tight end Logan Thomas should not be discounted. His recent dip in performance is overshadowed by the Giants’ known vulnerability against tight ends. This matchup could very well be where Thomas shines, offering another affordable yet effective stacking option with Howell.

Stacking Strategy for Bigger Wins

For DFS enthusiasts diving deep into multi-lineup tournaments, a strategic approach would be to stack Howell with some of the aforementioned Commanders’ assets. By doing so, one can potentially unlock higher-tier players like Ezekiel Elliott or Cooper Kupp, enhancing the chance of striking it big.

Conclusion

The Washington Commanders, with their dynamic wide receivers and potential quarterback magic, offer exciting betting possibilities. Whether you’re looking for a safe bet with McLaurin, banking on the rising stock of Samuel, or seeking a wildcard with Thomas, there’s undeniable value in the Commanders’ line-up. As the NFL season progresses, it might be wise to keep an eye on Washington’s offensive prowess and adjust your betting strategies accordingly.

