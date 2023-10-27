Do the Jayhawks Have Formula to Upset Sooners in Week 9?

The line for this highly anticipated college football clash opened up at Oklahoma -10.5. However, as game day approaches, we now find ourselves just below double digits, with the Sooners being the favorites at -9.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook and other outlets. This line movement has been influenced by some last-minute developments, notably the absence of Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, which has raised some eyebrows. The current over/under total for the game is set at 65.5 points.

The kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. The big question on everyone’s mind is whether the gridiron action will be able to heat things up. Let’s dive into the matchup.

If you ask us, this game has all the makings of a classic showdown, and it’s a golden opportunity for the Sooners to make a resounding statement. However, one cannot help but wonder what could have been if Kansas had their star quarterback, Jalon Daniels, in the lineup. No disrespect to Jason Bean, who is a capable backup with very little drop-off from starter to substitute in the college football world. But Daniels’ presence elevates the Jayhawks, as he was the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, and he brings a different dimension to their game.

With Daniels out, the pressure now falls on Kansas’ running backs. These two will be tasked with challenging an Oklahoma defense that has shown some vulnerability against the run in their recent outings. Last week, the UCF’s Knights piled up significant offensive yardage against them. This could be the avenue for Kansas to potentially pull off an upset or at least cover the spread as 9.5-point underdogs.

But here’s why we remain optimistic about Oklahoma’s chances: the improvements on the defensive side under the guidance of Brent Venables. This is a golden opportunity for the Sooners to showcase that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 and a strong contender for a College Football Playoff spot. If their defense can step up alongside their potent offense, it could be a long day for the Jayhawks.

In our view, Oklahoma will come out on top by double digits. We believe they will cover the spread and emerge victorious as 9.5-point favorites. Get ready for an action-packed game that could have significant implications for the college football landscape.

