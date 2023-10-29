Geno Smith’s Issues vs. Man Coverage Could Inhibit Seahawks

Geno Smith, stepping in for the Seahawks, presents a perplexing stat: against man coverage, he averages a mere 3.6 yards per attempt, ranking him last among the 36 qualifying QBs. However, when up against zone defenses, his average jumps to 8.4 yards per attempt. With the Cleveland Browns leaning heavily into man coverage, this could spell trouble for Seattle’s offense.

Ja’Marr Chase Re-Establishes Connection With Joe Burrow

The Impact of Home Advantage and Game Totals

Seattle’s return home could provide a boost, as games in their territory often lean towards lower scores. Yet, the already low game total set by bookmakers suggests they’re factoring in this home advantage and the possibility that Smith might struggle against Cleveland’s defensive tactics.

The Pressured Pocket: Geno Smith’s Vulnerability

It’s no secret that Smith struggles under pressure. The potential absence of another offensive lineman against Cleveland’s pass rush â€“ one that knows the weight of the game rests on its shoulders â€“ could further hamper Seattle’s offense.

Defense Takes Center Stage: Seattle’s Stifling Unit

The Seahawks’ defense, a strong point this season, will likely be the key in this matchup. With PJ Walker, one of the less impressive backup quarterbacks in the league, at the helm for Cleveland, Seattle might find opportunities to dominate. On the flip side, the Cleveland defense knows it has to be more than good â€“ it has to be game-changing.

Betting Angles: Eyes on Kareem Hunt’s Rushing Numbers

For those looking to place bets, keep a close watch on Kareem Hunt’s numbers, especially his longest rushing attempt. Given the prowess of Seattle’s defense, Hunt might find it challenging to gain significant ground, prompting a potential bet on the under for his rushing stats. Overall, this matchup is shaping up to be a tight, defensive battle, with offensive fireworks unlikely.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, this clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns promises to be a gritty, low-scoring game, with defenses on both sides set to shine. Bettors should tread carefully, but there are opportunities for those willing to dive deep into the stats and trends.

