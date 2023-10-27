Ground Game Alert: Kenneth Walker’s Anticipated Breakout vs. Browns

The Cleveland Browns have stamped their defensive authority on the league this year, boasting a strategy that has caught the attention of analysts. It’s their inclination towards man coverage, which they have employed at the highest rate across the NFL. However, this could spell trouble for quarterback Geno Smith when they face off this weekend.

Smith’s performance metrics highlight a striking disparity in his gameplay. When dissecting defenses that employ zone coverage, Smith averages a commendable 8.4 yards per attempt, placing him as the fourth-best quarterback in the NFL in this particular facet. In stark contrast, he faces immense challenges against man coverage. His average plunges to a mere 3.6 yards per attempt against man schemes, which distressingly ranks him last among 36 qualifying quarterbacks.

Given Smith’s struggles against man coverage, it’s anticipated that the team will pivot towards their ground game, relying heavily on running back Kenneth Walker. Walker is predicted to make his mark with at least one run exceeding 17 yards against the Browns. While the Browns’ defense has shown prowess in curtailing most rushing attempts, they’ve exhibited a minor chink in their armor. Save for their game against the Tennessee Titans, the Browns have allowed every opposing running back with a minimum of 11 carries to break away for a run of over 17 yards. This list of running backs includes formidable names like Najee Harris, Joe Mixon, Melvin Gordon, Christian McCaffrey, and Jonathan Taylor.

With the upcoming game, all eyes will be on Kenneth Walker to see if he can exploit this apparent vulnerability in the Browns’ defense. Come Sunday, Walker might be the wildcard that could tip the scales in a game that promises to be a tactical showdown.

