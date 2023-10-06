How to Watch Rangers-Orioles: MLB Playoffs TV Schedule by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers are set to face off in the ALDS.

Below, SportsGrid highlights how to watch the Orioles and Rangers clash in the ALDS:

How to Watch Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS:

Saturday, October 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. No. 5 Rangers, 1:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, October 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rangers, 4:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, October 10

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, October 11

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, October 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rangers, TBD (Fox or FS1)

*if necessary

Series odds

Baltimore Orioles -122 | Texas Rangers +100

