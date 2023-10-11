Miami vs. North Carolina: Can the Tar Heels Keep Their Streak Against the Hurricanes? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the college football season heats up, two ACC giants prepare to clash this Saturday night: the Miami Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Betting Odds:

North Carolina enters the game as 3.5-point favorites at home.

enters the game as favorites at home. The over/under for the match is set at 57.5.

Recent History & Team Dynamics: Historically, the Hurricanes have found the Tar Heels to be a formidable opponent. In fact, Miami has suffered four consecutive losses to North Carolina, with the last two defeats coming by a razor-thin margin of just three points each.

Drake Maye is expected to be a key player for the Tar Heels. The sentiment in some circles is to back Maye and the Tar Heels by laying the 3.5 points. Their home advantage might just be the extra push they need to keep their winning streak against the Hurricanes alive.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Miami. Mario Cristobal, despite the setback in the last game, will ensure his team does not enter this contest with a lackluster attitude. One of Miami’s major strengths has been their ground game, boasting an average of 212 yards per game and converting 50% of their third-down attempts. Furthermore, the Hurricanes have a star in Tyler Van Dyke, who’s been impressive with a completion percentage slightly above 65%.

The real deal-breaker might be Miami’s formidable front seven. They have been stellar this season, restricting opposing offenses to under 80 yards rushing per game.

Final Take: Despite the odds slightly favoring the Tar Heels, this is anyone’s game. Given the recent performances and stats, some believe this might be the game where the Hurricanes turn the tide. They have the tools and the talent. With the added motivation from last week’s slip-up, many are backing Miami to cover the spread and win outright in Chapel Hill. It’s bold, it’s daring, but in the world of college football, anything can happen. Get ready for an electrifying night of ACC football!

