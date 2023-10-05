MLB AL Odds Power Rankings: Orioles, Astros Lead Final Four by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Houston Astros are the new odds-on favorite to capture the American League Pennant, while the Baltimore Orioles are also closing in on the top spot.

SportsGrid has your updated MLB odds. Below are the favorites to win the AL.

1. Houston Astros +175 (Last week: +500)

The Houston Astros limped into the postseason, yet they still found themselves winning the tiebreaker over the Texas Rangers to clinch the AL West and a first-round bye. Houston has the most experience of any team in the American League and has already won multiple World Series with part of this core present. Houston captured the championship in 2022 over the Philadelphia Phillies, and there’s still a lot to like about how they match up in 2023. With the Astros capturing the AL West, they also jumped to the top of the odds board to win the Pennant. Over the last week, Houston has seen their odds of winning the American League more than cut in half from +500 to +175.

2. Baltimore Orioles +270 (Last week: +270)

The youthful Baltimore Orioles continued to gain valuable experience down the stretch and finished with the top record in the American League. With that, the O’s had a bye during the wild-card round and are set to face off with the Texas Rangers in the ALDS beginning Saturday. It’s going to be interesting to see what this Orioles group is capable of in the postseason, especially when you factor in that their core group has little to no playoff experience. Still, there’s a reason they find themselves as the top seed in the American League, and it won’t surprise us if they continue to prove people wrong in the divisional round. Over the last week, the Orioles have maintained their +270 odds to win the Pennant.

3. Minnesota Twins +300 (Last week: +700)

The Minnesota Twins clinched the AL Central and followed that up in the wild-card round by making easy work of the Toronto Blue Jays as a slight favorite. The Twins took Game 1 on the back of a historic Royce Lewis playoff debut and followed that up with a Game 2 gem from Sonny Gray. The Twins have often been underestimated this season because of the division they play in, but they undoubtedly deserve credit for making it to the divisional round. This team has some sound pitching and better offense than they’re given credit for. After taking down the Blue Jays in the wild-card series, the Twins will face off with the Houston Astros in the ALDS and have seen their American League odds rise from +700 to +300.

4. Texas Rangers +330 (Last week: +300)

The Texas Rangers might have been underdogs heading into their wild-card round series with the Tampa Bay Rays, but that didn’t stop them from making quick work of them on the road. The Rangers swept the Rays in two games and have now moved onto the ALDS, where they’ll visit the top-seed Baltimore Orioles for a best-of-five series. The Rangers’ pitching and defense were far superior to the Rays, but Texas’s offense coming alive in Game 2 also separated these teams. It’s interesting to note that despite the Rangers being amongst the final four teams in the American League, they’ve actually seen their odds of winning the Pennant drop over the last week from +300 to +330.

American League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Houston Astros 175 Baltimore Orioles 270 Minnesota Twins 300 Texas Rangers 330

