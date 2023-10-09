MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Rangers Headline List by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

After a hot start to the postseason, the Texas Rangers are now the odds-on favorite to win the World Series. SportsGrid looks at the rest of the odds.

1. Texas Rangers +360 (Last week: +1800)

The Texas Rangers didn’t manage to come out on top in the AL West, but that hasn’t phased them one bit to begin their postseason run. The Rangers swept the Tampa Bay Rays on the road in the wild-card round in impressive fashion before matching up with the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS. Texas went into Baltimore and powered their way to a pair of wins and are now headed home with a chance to sweep the series. The Rangers have skyrocketed up the odds board and are now the World Series favorites after being bet down from +1800 to +360.

2. (Tie) Atlanta Braves +440 (Last week: +260)

The Atlanta Braves headed into the postseason as the odds-on favorite to capture the World Series. The Braves were the top overall seed with the best record, and it was hard to find a flaw with their roster. Still, the Braves were ousted in the postseason in 2022 by the Philadelphia Phillies, and in 2023, they dropped Game 1 of their best-of-five series to their NL East rivals. The Braves have seen their World Series odds tail off over the last week from +260 to +440.

2. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +440 (Last week: +1200)

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the postseason as one of MLB’s hottest teams, and that notion has held in the NLDS. The reigning National League champs made quick work of the Miami Marlins in the wild-card round and followed that up by quieting the Braves on the road in Game 1 of the NLDS. This veteran Phillies team has dominant starting pitching and a potent batting lineup, leading to their World Series odds rising from +1200 to +440 over the last week.

4. Houston Astros +500 (Last week: +480)

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros picked up a pivotal Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS but followed that up with a losing effort in Game 2. If there’s any team in this group of eight that are left that’s experienced playoff adversity, it’s the Astros. Over the last week of postseason games, the Astros have seen their World Series odds drop slightly from +480 to +500.

5. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers +700 (Last week: +410)

There was a lot to like about the Los Angeles Dodgers as the NLDS kicked off, but they started things with a dud at home and had their doors blown off by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of their best-of-five series. The Dodgers went 8-5 during the regular season against the Diamondbacks and will have to win three of their next four games to advance to the NLCS. With the Dodgers off to a puzzling start in the NLDS, they’ve seen their World Series odds take a hit from +410 to +700.

5. (Tie) Minnesota Twins +700 (Last week: +1800)

The Minnesota Twins pitched lights out in the wild-card round against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing just one run over two games. The Twins advanced to the ALDS to take on the defending World Series champs and split the first two games of their best-of-five series. The Twins are headed home for the next two games in the series and have continued to look more formidable with each passing game. The Twins have seen their World Series odds rise substantially over the last week from +1800 to +700.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks +900 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

If you want to know how the Arizona Diamondbacks were thought of heading into the postseason, you have to know that they weren’t even ranked inside the top ten teams heading into the wild-card round last week. The D-Backs surprised many people by sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers on the road in the wild-card series and kicked off the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a blowout win. The D-Backs now sit with the seventh-shortest World Series odds at +700.

8. Baltimore Orioles +3500 (Last week: +700)

It’s been a very challenging beginning to the postseason for the youthful Baltimore Orioles. They kicked off the playoffs as the top seed in the American League and received a bye in the wild-card round. The O’s proceeded to drop the first two games in their best-of-five series with the Texas Rangers at home and are now on the brink of elimination, heading to Texas. The Orioles’ World Series odds have continued to plummet over the last week from +700 to +3500.

Team Current Odds Texas Rangers 360 Atlanta Braves 440 Philadelphia Phillies 440 Houston Astros 500 Los Angeles Dodgers 700 Minnesota Twins 700 Arizona Diamondbacks 900 Baltimore Orioles 3500

