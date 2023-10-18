NBA Opening Night – Suns vs. Warriors: Is Golden State a Deserved Favorite?

For opening night NBA action, the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are set to clash, promising fans a thrilling encounter. Despite their glorious past, the Warriors have been showing signs of vulnerability recently. Last season, they had an early playoff exit, and questions surround their current roster’s capability.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr has had his work cut out for him, especially with the team not looking as formidable as they once were. Many argue they might not be in a better position than last year. Aging is an inevitable part of sports, and the Warriors are no exception. Their roster is a year older, and notable losses such as Jordan Poole can’t be ignored. Moreover, the health of crucial player Draymond Green is a significant concern, given his recent ankle injury sidelining him for weeks.

Contrastingly, the Suns are shining bright. Their roster boasts an array of talent, even though they’ll be missing Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul, who have moved on to Portland and these very Warriors, respectively. Some might say the recent trade involving Ayton might have been a blessing in disguise for Phoenix. The reason? It’s given them an opportunity to showcase their depth in scoring.

The betting odds for this game are intriguing. Golden State is the favorite, but many believe this stems more from their historical dominance rather than their current form. The current over/under stands at 232.5, hinting at a high-scoring affair. Given the offensive firepower both teams possess, this game indeed has the potential to be a high-octane encounter.

To sum it up, while the Suns seem to be in a better position roster-wise, the Warriors, with their championship pedigree, can never be written off. This game isn’t just about the win or loss; it’s about making a statement. Expect both teams to go hard, with plenty of highlight-worthy moments. After all, in the NBA, anything can happen on any given night.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.