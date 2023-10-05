NFL Week 5 Fantasy Start or Sit: How to Play Drake London and Breece Hall? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are two teams with players you might be contemplating for your NFL fantasy lineup this week. Let’s break it down.

Start: Breece Hall – New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been somewhat of an enigma this season. While he’s not exactly the consistent RB1 many expected, he’s flashed enough potential to make him a viable Flex option. Remember, the Jets faced the challenge of losing their ace quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and Hall has been sharing carries with Dalvin Cook. This has likely affected his output. However, if there’s ever a week to confidently put Hall in your starting lineup, Week 5 is it. The Jets are set to play against a Denver Broncos defense that’s been the most generous in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to running backs.

Sit: Drake London – Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

On the other side, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, seems to be going through a sophomore slump. After an outstanding rookie season in 2022, London’s stats have plummeted this year. With only 126 total yards to his name this season, it’s clear he hasn’t been the dynamic playmaker the Falcons hoped for. The matchup this week doesn’t favor him, either. The Falcons face off against the Houston Texans, a defense that’s second only to the Cleveland Browns in limiting fantasy points to wide receivers.

Here’s to hoping for a successful Week 5 in your fantasy leagues!

