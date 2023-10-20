NFL Week 7 Most Bet Games, Teams and Unders: Lions, Eagles, Browns Seeing Action

As the NFL season steams ahead, betting fever seems to be catching on with great enthusiasm. This week, some of the matchups have garnered unprecedented attention, and ticket numbers are soaring. Let’s dive deep into the betting landscape to decipher where the smart money is flowing at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Most Bet Games (by Tickets)

Lions-Ravens: These two teams have consistently showcased their prowess on the field, and bettors are divided on who will come out on top. The betting market is booming with wagers as fans from both sides show up in droves for this game that sees Baltimore as a field goal favorite. Dolphins-Eagles: With both teams displaying erratic performances this season, bettors seem to find this matchup an exciting gamble. It’s a game where any outcome is plausible, and the stakes are high. Another expected tight game has Philadelphia as a -2.5-point home favorite. Chargers-Chiefs: Historical rivalry? Check. Playoff implications? Check. Two high-powered offenses? Check. This game has everything a bettor could ask for, and ticket counts reflect just that. Kansas City is favored by -5.5 for this AFC West clash.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Most Bet Teams (by Tickets)

Lions +3: The underdogs in their matchup against the Ravens, a good chunk of the betting populace is leaning towards the Lions covering the spread. Eagles -2.5: Flying high this season, the Eagles are favorites against the Dolphins, with most wagers backing them to win and cover the spread. Browns -3: Despite some early-season jitters, faith in the Browns remains unshaken. The majority are backing them to triumph by at least a field goal in Indianapolis.

Most Bet Teams (by Handle)

Eagles -2.5: Not only is there a high ticket count on the Eagles, but the total amount wagered (the handle) also indicates that big bettors are placing their faith in them, hosting Miami. Lions +3: Interestingly, while they’re underdogs, the Lions are seeing a significant amount of money placed on them in Baltimore. Browns -3: The Browns make the list again, showing that both the number of tickets and the total money bet are in their favor this week against the Colts.

Most Bet Unders (by Tickets)

Browns-Colts 40.5: While both teams have explosive players, bettors are expecting a defensive showdown, with the majority believing the combined score will stay under 40.5. Dolphins-Eagles 51.5: With the Eagles’ offensive prowess combined with Miami’s firepower, the consensus is that this game should be a high-scoring affair, but not as high as 52 as bets are piling on the under. Lions-Ravens 43: Another play featuring the Lions, and again, bettors anticipate a game where defenses might shine, with the total points being under 43.

Most Bet Underdogs Outright

Lions +130: Confidence in the Lions isn’t just about the spread. A substantial number are backing them to beat Baltimore outright against the Ravens. Dolphins +120: Facing the mighty Eagles, Miami has their fair share of supporters who believe they’ll pull off an upset. Steelers +140: Always a team that can surprise, the Steelers, despite being underdogs, have a solid number of believers wagering on their outright victory in LA against the Rams.

As the weekend approaches, all eyes will be on these matchups. The stakes are high, the odds are set, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if their bets pay off. Remember, in the world of sports betting, anything can happen on any given Sunday. So, place your wagers wisely, and may the odds be ever in your favor!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.