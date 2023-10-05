Rangers vs. Orioles: Who has the ALDS Edge?

When you think of a thrilling match-up in the baseball postseason, you can’t ignore this one: the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles. The stage is set for a face-off between the first and fifth seeds, with the O’s clinching their spot as the top dog in the American League.

Having home-field advantage, Camden Yards is gearing up for a monumental series that kicks off this Saturday. Many speculate that this is anyone’s game; some are even daring to call it a “pick ’em.” But is it fair to so easily dismiss the achievements of the Orioles this season?

The Baltimore Orioles: A Team Not To Be Underestimated

It’s becoming a familiar tune – the underestimation of the Orioles. Time and time again, they’ve proven their strength, and yet, they’re often overlooked. Now, having secured some well-deserved rest, they are all geared up and in perfect shape for the matchup. Their pitching rotation? Well-prepared and primed. And it’s hard to find another team that can stand confidently and say, “Yes, our pitching can match yours.”

Sure, there are questions about the closer situation for the Orioles, but it’s crucial not to get lost in a single potential hiccup when looking at the broader picture. Their lineup, from start to finish, is something many teams envy.

So why the skepticism? Why is one of the best teams in baseball, one with the home-field advantage and a roster that’s more than proven its capability, being relegated to a mere “pick ’em” against the Rangers?

A Call To Action

The Rangers are undeniably on a hot streak. Their recent performances have been nothing short of impressive. However, it’s time we give the O’s the respect they’ve earned and deserve.

The Orioles have demonstrated time and time again their capability to shine, especially under pressure. Now, with the added advantage of playing on their home turf at Camden, they’re perfectly positioned to do just that.

If there’s a bet to be made, we’re placing ours on the Orioles. The continual sidelining of their accomplishments needs to end. This series could be the defining moment that reminds everyone of what the Orioles are truly capable of. And against a red-hot Rangers team? It’s going to be a series to remember.

