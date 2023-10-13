Robinson Ready to Run: Falcons’ Rushing Advantage Explored

Last week didn’t showcase Bijan Robinson at his best. Although he managed to find the endzone, his efficiency and total touches left much to be desired, especially compared to previous weeks. However, a silver lining awaits Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons this week.

The Falcons have had a string of bad luck, facing three of the top 11 run defenses in the past three weeks based on defensive efficiency. This week, however, paints a brighter picture. They square off against the Washington Commanders, whose run defense has struggled significantly this season. Notably, the Commanders rank in the bottom five in run defense and have the unfortunate distinction of allowing the highest rate of runs to gain three or more yards before contact, a key indicator of potential explosive plays.

Given this metric, we’re forecasting a resurgence in Robinson’s performance. Those explosive gains that were absent in recent weeks? Expect a handful against the Commanders. It’s not just the stats but also the eye test that predicts a promising game for Robinson. If we rewind to last week’s Thursday Night Football, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears meticulously exploited the vulnerabilities in the Commanders’ defense, especially with long balls, and reaped significant benefits.

On the topic of downfield passing, the Commanders’ Achilles heel seems to be their defense against deep passes. They are currently the worst in the NFL at defending against throws that travel 15-plus yards down the field. While this presents an enticing opportunity for the Falcons’ passing game, there’s some hesitation in relying heavily on Desmond Ridder to exploit it.

Let’s not forget the Falcons rank as the No. 3 most run-heavy team in the league. With this identity in mind, it seems probable that Robinson will be the centerpiece of their game plan against the Commanders.

Considering the matchups and recent performances, the odds seem to be tilting toward the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson’s potential impact can’t be understated, and the Commanders’ defensive woes could make this a high-scoring affair. If you’re placing your bets, keep an eye on Robinson to steal the show.

