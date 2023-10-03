Surprising Baltimore Orioles: From Underdogs to Contenders by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As we stand on the precipice of October baseball, all eyes are now firmly fixed on the Baltimore Orioles. A team that, just a few months ago, was widely viewed as the young and the restless. A squad many said was a couple of seasons away from creating postseason magic. And yet, here they are, not just knocking at the doors of October but breaking them wide open.

The O’s haven’t been in the postseason since 2016. And yet, they’re not just back; they’re back with a bang. The O’s boast the best record in the American League with a whopping 101 wins.

Preseason predictions? We don’t want to hear it. With the odds stacked against them, with the naysayers wagging their tongues, predicting a measly 76.5 wins, the Orioles have risen. Those preseason prices? They had the Orioles as the fourth-longest shot to win the American League Pennant. And yet, here we stand, with the Orioles proving every critic wrong.

For many, optimism runs high. We aren’t talking about a squad that scraped through by the skin of their teeth. They played a full season – 162 games – and emerged as the best in the American League. Their success isn’t serendipity. It’s skill, strategy, and sheer determination. With a formidable lineup and some pitchers who, though less heralded before this season, are making waves now.

Yet, not everything is rosy in the Orioles’ nest. The postseason will test them, more so with the recent loss of their closer. As seasoned baseball followers know, losing a pivotal middle relief player is a blow. But losing a dominant closer? That’s a potential knockout punch. Especially when the playoff pressure boils down to the crunch moments in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings. How the Orioles navigate this hurdle will be key.

Furthermore, there’s the matter of the prolonged rest period. It’s baseball gospel â€“ the sport is played day in, day out. Those few days off during midseason can sometimes wreak havoc. Recalling the all-star break, we’ve witnessed it: that lull before the storm, where players check out mentally. And though, yes, the Orioles will be practicing and keeping fit, it’s not the same as game-time pressure. A scrimmage might not truly prep them for the playoff intensity.

Yet, let’s keep perspective. Over-rested? In the grand scheme of things, it’s a luxurious problem to have. Many teams would kill for that “issue.”

Whether they go on to clinch the title or not, the Baltimore Orioles have already proven they’re a force to reckon with. As we gear up for October baseball, one thing is clear: underestimate the Os at your own peril.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.