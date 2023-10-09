The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Packers at Raiders by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Our Ultimate Same Game Parlay for Sunday Night Football did better than expected, given that the San Francisco 49ers obliterated the Dallas Cowboys as we needed two more Christian McCaffrey catches, one more catch from Michael Gallup, and 11 more yards from CeeDee Lamb. Still, a loss is a loss, but we’re back for more on Monday Night Football in a showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

At +900, find the 50% profit boosts, like always, and make this into a +1350 wager, but we don’t imagine this losing.

Let’s ride.

We had a great weekend with our touchdown predictions, so as a result, we’re looking to double up with Davante Adams, who we already have touted for tonight. After an all-time bad beat in Week 4, where Adams found the endzone, but the referees ruled him short, and Josh McDaniels refused to challenge, we’re hoping for Adams to be determined to find the score. Plus, given the reasoning behind this game being on primetime, this will be Adams’s first matchup against his old team, amplifying the revenge factor that much more.

Over the past two weeks, Adams has combined for 33 targets while essentially only playing 6.5 quarters. Additionally, through the first four weeks, Adams led all wide receivers in red zone targets and already has three touchdowns on the year (should be four).

It has to be mentioned that Adams is listed as questionable tonight, but he is expected to play.

Romeo Doubs has been a machine these past two weeks, combining for 25 targets and 168 yards, cementing himself as Jordan Love’s most trusted target along the way. The Raiders’ top corner, Nate Hobbs, has been ruled out tonight, worsening a secondary that isn’t loaded with talent as is. Even as Christian Watson becomes more integrated into the offense, Doubs and Love have been on the money these past two weeks. At 40+ yards, we’ll continue riding their connection.

As we consider Watson’s increased involvement, we believe it will impact Donayvion Wicks the most, not Jayden Reed. Wicks has been much less productive through four weeks. Reed’s props are deflated tonight, given the Watson factor, but he’s averaged roughly 51 yards per game this season and ranks second on the team in targets, only behind Doubs. Since we are betting on Doubs’s receiving yards, we don’t want to do the same for Reed, so we’ll bank on his receptions instead. He’s cleared 2.5 receptions in three straight weeks and should benefit from more attention paid to Doubs and Watson.

Jordan Love is not known for his legs, but he is sneaky athletic and can do some damage when needed. Love has exceeded this number in only two of four games this season, but we’re looking at the Raiders’ defense for this play, as Justin Herbert ran 12 times against them last week. Love has had a carry of at least nine yards in every game this season, so if you’re telling me that I automatically get nine yards off the bat, plus at least a few more carries, given Herbert’s volume last week, the 15.5 is very feasible to clear.

