Vikings, Dolphins Headline 3 Underrated NFL Week 8 Favorites

Week 8 of the NFL‘s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites are underrated headed into their matchups.

Below, we’ll dive into three teams worth considering for Week 8.

Houston Texans (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers

The Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers are coming off their bye weeks heading into this Week 8 clash. There’s a lot of build-up leading into this matchup, considering Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were the two top quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. To this point, Stroud has shown much more, and the Texans appear to be ahead of schedule in their rebuild. There’s reason to be bullish about Houston on both sides of the football, while the Panthers haven’t given us much of anything. The Texans have continued to show up every week, and we don’t have any confidence in the inconsistent Panthers. Look for the Texans to win this game by five or more on the road.

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (-9.5)

These two AFC East foes enter this game on opposite ends of the spectrum in more ways than one. The Dolphins sit on top of the AFC East at 5-2 but lost on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are coming off stunning the Buffalo Bills but also sit in the basement of the division. The Dolphins have dominated the Patriots of late, winning five of their last six games. Although Miami hasn’t consistently blown out the Patriots in those contests, they’ve taken their offense to another level in 2023, and we don’t have confidence in New England keeping pace. The Dolphins are favored at home, and you can make the case the number should be double-digits. Miami will want to make up for their disappointing showing on Sunday night, and we see them blowing out the Patriots by multiple scores.

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

There hasn’t been much to like about the new look Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love under center. This team hasn’t been able to move the football at a consistent rate, and their defense has been hit-and-miss. On the other end of the spectrum, the Vikings started the year 1-4 but have since reeled off victories over the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. After an emotional Week 7 victory over the 49ers, is this a letdown spot for Kirk Cousins and Minnesota? We don’t think so. If the Vikings can win this divisional road game, they’re right back in the running for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers don’t look like a competitive team this year, and Minnesota has won three of their last five games against Green Bay. We like the Vikings to go on the road and take down their division rivals by a field goal or more.

