3 Things We Learned From the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers had a dominant first half and thumped the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

What did we learn from the 49ers in Week 12?

Thanksgiving 3 Things: Green Bay Packers | Detroit Lions | Dallas Cowboys | Washington Commanders

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. The 49ers Have Two MVP Candidates

Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy are MVP candidates. Not only did the dynamic duo solidify those odds on the road in Week 12 against Seattle, but their young quarterback also saw his odds bet down. Purdy sits with the sixth-shortest odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook to win MVP at +1400, while McCaffrey lands at +3000. You’ve lost all creditability if you view Purdy as a “system quarterback.” He’s continued to prove doubters wrong, and we can’t use it against him that he has one of the NFL’s most talented skill-position rooms. Purdy can manage a game well and has looked like an MVP candidate over the 49er’s three-game win streak. Will that continue to be the case down the stretch?

2. San Fran’s Pass Rush is Back

If you want to ask how Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith feels today, the answer is probably sore. The 49ers’ pass rush significantly limited the Seahawks’ offense, a trend we’ve seen since their bye week. In wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now the Seahawks, the 49ers’ pass rush and defensive front have been prevalent. The talent on defense has never been an issue, but during their three-game losing streak ahead of their bye, the 49ers got away from what’s made them successful on defense. That changed after their bye, and the 49ers are wrecking opposing signal-callers. With their pass rush again front and center, the 49ers will be an extremely tough out in January.

3. Deebo Samuel is Critical to the Offense

When the 49ers were going through their losing skid, it’s hardly a coincidence that Deebo Samuel was sidelined. The hybrid wideout and running back has been essential to the team finding success on offense. Samuel’s explosiveness and game-changing tendencies add another element for opposing defenses to game plan around. Much of the attention heading Samuel’s takes the focus away from McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers have so many weapons on offense that setting up a game plan against them is tough. Samuel’s dual-threat capabilities make him someone that defenses need to keep a close eye on during every down, which they were missing during their October struggles.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.