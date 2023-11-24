3 Things We Learned From the Washington Commanders in Week 12

The Washington Commanders were dominated from start to finish by the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

What did we learn about Washington in Week 12?

1. The Commanders Secondary Needs Work

It’s not the first time the Dallas Cowboys have torn up the Washington Commanders’ secondary, and it doesn’t appear it’ll be the last. The Commanders couldn’t get to Dak Prescott and make him uncomfortable in the pocket (credit goes to the Cowboys’ offensive line). They also couldn’t cover any wide receiver that ran a deep route. It was clear early on in the game when the Cowboys took multiple deep shots that they saw holes in the Commander’s secondary, and they were right. We don’t typically recommend draft picks, but with the Commanders needing help in their secondary, Alabama corner Kool-Aid McKinstry matches what they’re lacking. Regardless, this team needs help in that department. This morning, the Commanders announced that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was relieved of his duties. The Commanders also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. Changes are coming on defense in Washington.

2. Sam Howell Needs Better Protection

It seems to be a weekly occurrence that we witness Commanders’ quarterback Sam Howell getting sacked brutally. Maybe that’s because it is. Howell has been sacked the most of any quarterback in the NFL, which isn’t a recipe for success. The Commanders like to run the football and have a creative offense under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but that hasn’t stopped Howell from getting pulverized in the pocket. Howell has shown a lot as a potential long-term solution at quarterback for the Commanders, even if there have been some blips in between. If the Commanders want to see Howell reach his ceiling, they must find better ways to protect him and strengthen their offensive line.

3. Brian Robinson Jr. Needs to be Featured More

If there’s one player on the Commanders’ offense that’s been quietly having a good year, it’s running back Brian Robinson Jr. Not only is he an explosive runner, but he’s also able to get involved in the passing game. You’d likely see more of him in that department if Antonio Gibson wasn’t with this group, but as Robinson Jr. develops better pass protection, you’ll see his role increase. It wasn’t a friendly environment for Robinson Jr. against a strong Cowboys defense, but he still managed to put up an adequate 64 all-purpose yards. With his explosiveness, getting more plays drawn up for him in the passing game is essential. Look for the second-year running back to be more involved in the Commanders’ stretch run as they continue to see what they have in their young running back.

