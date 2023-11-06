Are the Baltimore Ravens the NFL’s Best Team?

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens squared off against the Seattle Seahawks on a crisp Sunday afternoon. The Ravens had already proven their mettle by taking down the Detroit Lions, NFC North favorites, just three weeks ago. Now, it was time to face another NFC frontrunner, the Seahawks, who entered the game with an impressive 5-2 record, leading the NFC West. But when the dust settled, it was the Ravens who emerged victorious, dominating the Seahawks with a final score of 37-3.

The Baltimore Ravens, known for their stellar defense, lived up to their reputation by holding the Seahawks to a mere three points. It was a display of utter domination on both sides of the ball. The Ravens’ defense, often touted as the best in the league, did not disappoint. The key to this game was the Ravens’ ability to stifle Seattle’s running game, limiting them to just 28 yards on 15 carries, a paltry 1.9 yards per carry. It was a statement performance, as two out of the past three weeks saw NFC title and division title contenders being shut down by Baltimore.

On the offensive front, Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ dynamic quarterback, continued to impress. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 187 yards, and although he didn’t throw any touchdown passes, his efficiency was remarkable. Jackson also made his presence felt in the ground game, rushing for 60 yards. However, the true ground game standout was rookie Keaton Mitchell, who burst onto the scene with nine carries for an impressive 138 yards, averaging over 15 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown. Mitchell’s unexpected performance added another dimension to the Ravens’ already potent offense.

The Ravens’ running game was further bolstered by Gus Edwards, who found the end zone twice in this game. Edwards has now scored six touchdowns in the last three games, becoming a reliable option in critical situations, particularly inside the five-yard line. Lamar Jackson’s willingness to hand the ball off in those situations has paid dividends for the Ravens, making them a formidable force in the red zone.

This victory over the Seattle Seahawks cements the Ravens’ status as a serious contender in the AFC. They have consistently risen to the occasion in “measuring stick” games against other top-tier teams, showcasing their prowess both offensively and defensively. With their current form and the standout performances of Lamar Jackson, Mitchell, and Edwards, the Ravens are undoubtedly a team to watch as the season progresses.

As for the MVP race, Lamar Jackson’s impressive performance and leadership on the field suggest that he is a strong candidate. At the same time, he didn’t post gaudy passing statistics in this game; his ability to efficiently manage the offense and contribute as a rusher makes him a multifaceted threat that opposing defenses struggle to contain.

The Baltimore Ravens sent a clear message to the NFL with their dominating 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Their defense remains a formidable force, their running game is firing on all cylinders, and Lamar Jackson continues to showcase why he is one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. With their sights set on a Super Bowl championship, the Ravens are a team to be reckoned with in the AFC.

